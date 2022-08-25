Ruth Brudner Chornock, of Rockville, died Aug. 14. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Chornock. Devoted mother of Joseph (Jean) and Lenny (Carol) Chornock and Wendy (Jim) Streight. Loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Dyana) Chornock, Hannah (Yacov) Farkas, Danielle Chornock, Andrew and Allison Yarrow, Becca (Sam) Solondz, Lauren (Dovi) Gluck, Michaela, Jonathan and Aiden Chornock and Devin Streight. Dear great-grandmother of Emma, Charlie, Avi, Liana, Avraham, Eliana and Ira. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Jeanette (the late Charles) Golden and Sylvia (the late Herman) Cember. The family appreciates her loving longtime caregiver, Josephine Agyeman. Contributions may be made to The Torah Fund at Congregation Har Tzeon Agudath-Achim (htaa.org), Tikvat Israel (tikvatisrael.org) or to Chabad of Upper Montgomery County, ourshul.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

