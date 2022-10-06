Ruth Egber Kline, of Chevy Chase, passed away on Sept. 22. She was the wife of the late Bernard Kline; and mother of Nelson Kline, Larry Kline and Marjorie Kline. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ruth attended Calvin Coolidge High School and Marjorie Webster Junior College.

Along with her husband, Ruth owned Rock Creek Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy in Silver Spring, for more than 40 years. Contributions can be made to Jewish Social Service Agency at

jssa.org/donate.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel