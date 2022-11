Ruth Grunspan passed away in her home on Nov. 9. A native New Yorker, Mrs. Grunspan settled in Gaithersburg with husband, Mickey, where they raised three sons. A graduate of Cornell University, she worked at the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology for over 30 years, serving as editor of the FASEB directory. She is survived by sons, Jason, Eric and Jonathan, and granddaughters, Adrienne, Sarah, Leila and Pearl.

