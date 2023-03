On March 13, Ruth Horlick, of Silver Spring, died at age 101. Beloved wife of 75 years of the late Max Horlick. Devoted mother of Jeffrey (Faith) Horlick, Jill (Thomas) Sampson and Robert (Joseph Florence) Horlick. Loving grandmother of Johanna (Timothy) Jones and Aaron (Michelle) and Joshua (Beth) Sampson. Dear great-grandmother of Leo Jones and Isabelle, Ailey, Nolan, Charlotte and Jude Sampson. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

