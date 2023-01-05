On Nov. 19, 2022, Ruth Kohn, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at age 95. Born in Preussisch-Friedland, Germany, she moved to Berlin in 1931, then to the Dominican Republic in 1941 to flee Nazi persecution. She moved to Central Islip, N.Y., in 1951 and settled in New Jersey in 1960 before finally moving to Virginia in 2012. She worked as a nurse, a case worker in a community mental health clinic, and later at the Survivor’s Desk at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Herbert Kohn, and later by her partner, Dr. Alfred Rubinstein. She was the mother of Daniel, David (David) and Frank (Susan); and the grandmother of Jacob and Hannah. Contributions may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Temple B’nai Shalom of Fairfax Station, Va., or the Dominican Aid Society of Virginia.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel