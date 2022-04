Ruth Kramer, of the Revitz House in Rockville, passed away on April 3. She was born in Madison, Fla., on Aug. 5, 1941. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Chaya Valier of Jerusalem, Eryca Kasse of Washington and Carmiya Weinraub of Rockville; her sister, Judy Greenfield, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her grandchildren, who called her Savta Ruth and Granni. Contributions may be made to go to: campsimcha.org/get-involved/donate/donate-online/.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel