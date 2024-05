Ruth Levin of Potomac, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Ephraim Levin; devoted mother of Joshua (Joy), Rebecca (Jonathan), Daniel (Gemma) and the late Michael; cherished grandfather of Austin, Shayna, Stephanie, Talia, Noah, Esther, Adam and Sofia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).