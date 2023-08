On Aug. 8, Ruth “Rincy” Alice Levy Pollack peacefully passed away. Beloved wife of David; cherished mother of Willa Ratner (Jerry), Matthew (Audrey) and Jonathan; and adored grandmother of Erin Miller (Aaron), Zachary, Noah, Kyle Ratner, Jackson Ratner, Lily and Maddy. A journalist and medical communicator, she volunteered at Brookside Nature Center and was deeply involved in the Maryland Jewish community.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel