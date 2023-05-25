On May 19, Ruth Rodberg Unterweger, of Silver Spring. Beloved wife of Michael P. Unterweger. Devoted mother of Lee (Eileen), Elliot (Annette) and Paul Rodberg, Susan Rodberg Corp and Paul (Laura) and Michael Unterweger. Loving grandmother of David, Steven, Joseph and Daniel Rodberg, Lucas, Valerie and Veronica Corp, Jonathan Unterweger and Jennifer (Peter) Laanisto; and great-grandmother of Ellie and Brody Laanisto. Dear sister of Myron (Paula) and Jerome (Patricia) Bloom. Ruth was a longtime member of Hadassah in Montgomery County, serving many years in officer positions including secretary, treasurer and president. Contributions may be made to Hadassah Greater Washington, 11900 Parklawn Dr., Ste. 350, Rockville, MD 20852 (Hadassah.org).

