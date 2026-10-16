Ruth Ruttenberg

Longtime Washingtonian died October 9 after a long illness.

The daughter of Gertrude and Stanley Ruttenberg, Ruth graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 1965, the University of Wisconsin in 1969, and went on to earn advanced degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Howard University. In 1961, she was only the second young woman to become bat mitzvah at Temple Sinai, and as a young adult was a founding member of Temple Micah.

Her two children – Estye Fenton, 44, of Boston, and Jack Ross, 41, of Brooklyn – both became b’nai mitzvah at Congregation Beth El, where their father remains a member. She is also survived by three granddaughters – Laila, Naomi, and Abigail Fenton – and a brother, Charles, in Rockville.

After 26 years in Bethesda and a long career associated with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the National Clearinghouse for Worker Safety and Health Training, and the National Labor College, Ruth moved to Northfield, Vermont in 2008 where she held multiple public roles, including for a time as a Justice of the Peace. Donations in her memory should be made to the Old Labor Hall of Barre, Vermont, where she served as president for over a decade.