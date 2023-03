On March 2, Ruth Simball, of Rockville, died. Beloved wife of the late George Simball. Devoted mother of Michael Simball and Arlene (Ron) Rosh. Loving grandmother of David (Megan) Rosh, Andrew (Laura) Rosh and Beth (Michael) Krappweis. Cherished great-grandmother of Emily, Michael and Olivia Krappweis and Paige and Samantha Rosh. Contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

