On July 9, Ruth Snyder of Washington, D.C., passed away. Beloved daughter of the late David and Edith Karl; loving sister of Edward (Martha) Karl and Karen (John Heidema) Karl. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel