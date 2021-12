Ruth Worth, of Silver Spring, died on Dec. 16. Beloved wife of the late Jerry J. Worth. Devoted mother of Hilary W. Barbosa and the late Jane Luxenberg. Loving grandmother of Peter (Dahlia Ellison) Barbosa, Melody (William) White and Craig (Shayna) Luxenberg. Dear great-grandmother of Jacob and Samuel Barbosa and Loretta and Everett White. Contributions may be made to Na’amat USA (naamat.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.