S. Sidney Verner passed peacefully on Oct. 24 at the age of 99. Sid had a long full life, including nearly sixty years of marriage to his late beloved wife, Janet.

Sid’s career as a physicist with expertise in remote sensing included work at NASA, EPA, other governmental organizations and private industry. Sid was passionate about classical music and politics, and had a strong moral compass. Sid is survived by his two sons, Douglas (Susan) and Richard (Jean Hellering), and four grandchildren, Timothy, Jacob, Peter and Emma. Donations in Sid’s memory may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center (splcenter.org) or the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org).