Sabina Jacobson, of Bethesda, died of natural causes in her home on May 8. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in New York City, the youngest of Lena and Ben Zeidner’s five children. At 16, Sabina enrolled at the City College of New York in 1949, the first year CCNY admitted women. Sabina taught elementary school in Harlem, N.Y. In 1950, she married engineer Robert I. Jacobson. They moved to Long Island, N.Y., where Sabina earned a master of science degree in library science.

She and Bob moved to Bethesda in 1972. Sabina worked as a librarian at The George Washington University and Census Bureau. In 1994, she retired as the library director of the Department of Labor. Sabina is predeceased by her husband and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Mark), Alice (James) and Marion (Thomas); her six grandchildren; and a great-grandson.