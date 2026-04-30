On April 25, Samuel Bensimmon of Rockville, Maryland.

Beloved husband of the late Raymonde Bensimmon; devoted father of Marc, Evelyne, Lydia and Patrick; cherished grandfather of Noah, Julien, Leah, Adam, Bianca and Myles; and great-grandfather of Soleil.

He and his family immigrated to Maryland from Fez, Morocco in 1967, carrying with him the traditions, warmth and values of his homeland. He became a pillar of the Sephardic community, respected for his wisdom, generosity and unwavering commitment to preserving culture and faith for future generations. His home was always open, especially during the holidays, where strangers were welcomed like family and no one was ever turned away. Through his kindness, hospitality and devotion to others, he created a lasting legacy of unity, compassion and community.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.