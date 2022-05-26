Samuel Lewis Hack, of Silver Spring, passed away peacefully on May 18. After his naval service during the Korean War, Sam graduated from University of Michigan and Harvard Law School, and was a fellow at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. He had a 30-year career in the federal government and received a Presidential Award for his service. Sam was a longtime member and former brotherhood president of Washington Hebrew Congregation, a member of the Catholic Jewish Dialogue, and a leader of the Leisure World Humor Club. He was a devoted husband to Anita Hack for 62 years; a beloved partner to Anita Solomon for 11 years; a loving father to Diane Hack Gould, Jeryl Oristaglio, Alan Hack, Marcia Parness and their spouses; and a treasured Zadie to 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies (habermaninstitute.org); Washington Hebrew Congregation, Cantorial & Concert Fund (whctemple.org); and MobileMed (mobilemedicalcare.org).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel