Samuel Mandel Stone of Rockville, MD, passed away on March 11. Beloved partner of Gail Schaumberg; devoted father of Ina (Barry) Weiser, Erik (Tracy) Stone, and Ivan (Christina) Stone; loving brother of the late Sidney Stone. Also survived by Sheila Tucker (ex-wife) and their grandchildren Jaime Weiser, Sydney Stone, Jacob Stone, Colby Stone, Jaedyn Stone and Colin Stone, niece Sara (James) Wells, nephew David Stone, grand-nephew Jameson Wells, and grand-niece Jessica Wells. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund.

