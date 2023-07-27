On July 17, Sana Flanders Shtasel, mother and attorney who dedicated her professional life to public service and the causes of women’s rights, civil rights advocacy, federal affairs and disadvantaged populations, died at her home in Maryland. She was 71.

Sana grew up outside of Philadelphia and received a bachelor’s degree with distinction from Cornell University, a J.D. degree from NYU Law School as a Root-Tilden Public Interest Scholar, and a master of public affairs degree from Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. She began her professional career with Covington & Burling where, at the age of 27, she argued and won the case of Davis v. Passman before the U.S. Supreme Court, establishing that members of Congress can be sued directly under the Constitution for employment discrimination.

She served in the Department of Justice, was chief of staff for Sen. Bob Packwood, director of federal affairs for AARP, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Transportation, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Maryland and executive director of Alliance for Middle East Peace. She formed Shtasel Consulting where she assisted such organizations as Refugee Council USA, Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees, and Firefly Children’s Network. Sana is the recipient of numerous honors for her public service and commitment to social justice, and served on the boards of organizations including National Center for Children and Families (nccf-cares.org), Just Neighbors DC-MD (justneighbors.org) and Right to Be (righttobe.org).

Sana was married for 37 years to James Michael Kretz, who died earlier this year. She is survived by her daughters, Flanders Brielle and Alera Rose. Donations can be made to the organizations that she served through the links noted above. Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.