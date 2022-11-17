Sandra Fay Epstein, of Kensington, passed away on Nov. 3. She was 89. She was the daughter of Samuel P. Lavins and Betty (Wilner) Lavins. Sandra is survived by her husband, Lionel Epstein; son, Mark Epstein (Lori Epstein), and daughter, Rachel Epstein (Lisa Lartius). She was the cherished grandmother to Sara, Julia and Hannah Epstein. Sandra is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Lavins. In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Laurence Lavins. Contributions may be made to Temple Emanuel. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

