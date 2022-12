Sandra Lee Sher Walker passed away on Dec. 6. She is her survived by her beloved husband, Robert J. Walker; her devoted daughter, Elyse Adams (Joseph); and her two loving grandchildren, Jackson and Emily Adams of Waxhaw, N.C. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Kaye (Harvey); her brother, Robert Sher (Nancy and children Torie and Joey); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice or World Central Kitchen.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel