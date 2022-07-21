Sandra Litwin ‘Sandi’

Sandi Litwin, of Falls Church, passed away on April 12. She was born April 5, 1956, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Fred and Evelyn Litwin. She attended Georgetown Day School.

Sandi worked for the federal government for 36 years. She started at the Federal Aviation Administration in 1975 as an engineering technician, and in 1977 began inspecting and calibrating airport radar instrumentation from a Sabreliner aircraft. She was one of the first women to do so, and a pioneer in her field. For 24 years, she traveled around the United States, North Africa, Europe, Greenland and South Asia for the FAA. She then worked for the USPS Office of Inspector General for 12 years.

She was a dancer. She operated a giant butterfly at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic ceremonies. In Washington, she danced with the Silk Road company. She was dedicated to civic and cultural life, and in later years she volunteered and worked as an election official, voter registrar, theater usher, ESL teacher, coordinator at the Police & Fireman Games, and at the Arlington food bank.

Sandi is survived by her sister and nephew, Anya and Sam Woestwin, of Seattle. Donations can be made to Arlington Food Assistance Center or Bat Conservation International.