Sandra Sandler Handloff, of Silver Spring, died on June 14. Beloved wife of Barry R. Handloff; loving mother of Richie (Rachel) Handloff and Heather (Dr. Aaron) Rosenberg; dear sister of Perry Sandler and Lana Grossman; cherished grandmother of Hannah and Sophie Handloff and Sydney and Ella Rosenberg; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation or to the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

