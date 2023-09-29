“Sandy” Sandra Seltzer Silberman, of Baltimore Maryland, passed away on Sept. 19 at the age of 89. She is survived by her beloved children, Susan Liebeskind (Peter), Debra Weinberg (Joe), Amy Blow (Colin) and Joy Solomon (Michael); cherished grandchildren, Joe Liebeskind (Jenna), Sam Liebeskind (Katie), Adam Liebeskind, Dara Liebeskind, Jenna Weinberg (Jake Prosnit), Dani Dixon (AJ), Ben Weinberg, Emma Solomon, Jordana Solomon; step-grandchildren Simon Blow (Louise), Alix Holmes (Joe); precious great-grandchildren Shay, Micah, Ronen; step-great-grandchildren Emmie, Zach and Tommy as well as her beloved sister Toba Penny and dear nieces, Joanna Holzman (Nate) and Dina Shniderman (Scott).

She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Silberman; sister Deanna Seltzer and parents, Jessie and Harry Seltzer. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 West Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, Md., 21201. Services entursted to Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc. Funeral Home.