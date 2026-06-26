On June 21, Sanford L. Gold of Rockville, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Lee Gold, loving father of Geoffrey (Stephanie Brown) Gold, Eric (Roumiana) Gold and the late Steven (surviving, Stacy) Gold, dear brother of Bernard (Rananna) Gold and Neil J. (Harriet) Gold, cherished grandfather of Jacob Eli, Ryan Solomon, Micah Cameron, Harley Sophia, Talon Ascher, Ella Rhys, Evan Michael and Daniel Jay Gold. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.