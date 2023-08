On May 29, Sara Itzhaki Kaplan, the wife of Carl Kaplan, who was born in Pittsburgh and lived in the District for 10 years, passed away in Tel Aviv after a long illness. The daughter of Eliahu and Esther Itzhaki, she is survived by brother Yedidia; sisters, Zilpa, Alma, Iren and Rina; and her sister-in-law, Mimi Meltzer of Rockville. Sara served as the first spokesperson of the Knesset for over 20 years.

