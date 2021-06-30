Sara Maria Adler, of Washington, passed away on June 21. She is survived by her spouse of 48 years, Robert L. Adler; their son, Joe, and his wife, Carrie, of Silver Spring; their daughter, Caroline, and her husband, Tristan, of Washington; their four grandchildren, Ben, Penny, Liana and Halle; and Sara’s brother and his wife, Max Pizer and Claudia Bonn, of New York City.

Sara was professor emerita of Scripps College in Claremont, Calif., where she led the teaching of Italian studies at The Claremont Colleges for more than 40 years, before retiring in 2018.

She authored the book, “Calvino: The Writer as Fablemaker,” and a number of peer reviewed published articles and papers in her fields of interest. She was a graduate of Smith College and was awarded a doctorate from Harvard University in 1975. Sara was born to Morris and Laura Pizer on Sept. 14, 1946, and grew up in Malden and Cambridge, Mass. Donations can be made to Scripps College, directed either to the endowment of the Sara M. Adler Professor of Italian or to the Robert and Sara Adler Scholarship Fund.