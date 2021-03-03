Sarah Lazer, of Rockville, died following a heroic battle with colon cancer on Feb. 19. She was 39. Beloved wife of Grant Lazer; mother of Henry and Charlotte Lazer; and daughter of Stephen and Sandy Trattner and Susan Cartney. Sarah was a natural entertainer, a wonderful actress and an excellent singer with a radiant smile.

Sarah’s positive attitude, bravery and resilience enabled her to endure chemotherapy for nearly three months longer than expected. She then had radiation five times a week for several months and lived almost a full year longer than her doctors originally thought possible. She passed away on Friday evening, during Shabbat, with her husband and father at her side. Donations may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance or Temple Beth Ami in Rockville.