Sarita Hochberg Zell, of Delray Beach, Fla., died on Nov. 8. She was 92. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in 1951. Sarita and her husband, Sam, owned and operated Zell Jewelers in Aspen Hill and Vienna for two decades before retiring to Florida.

Sarita was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Samuel R. Zell, and her daughter, Linda Zell Randall. She is survived by her sons, Lawrence Marc (Robin) Zell of Israel, Brian Kirk (Vicki) Zell of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Wayne Martin (Lorri) Zell of Reston; her grandchildren, Jordan Zell, Aviva (Eyal) Galindos, Talya Zell, Tami (Roi) Ben Simon, Oren Zell, Nomi (Yitzhak) Gur, Shemaya (Morit) Zell, Shahar (Moishe) Friedman-Epelboim, Cantor Shanna Zell (Joshua Mondshein), Adam (Nicole) Zell, Alyssa Zell, Arianna Zell (Andrew Krinsky), Laynie Zell, Ethan Zell, Jared Zell, Todd Randall, Jason Randall and Glenn Randall; 19 great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Marilyn (Dr. Murray) Hammerman, and brother, Philip (Jane) Hochberg.