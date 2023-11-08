Saul M. Schwartzbach passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 26. He was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Washington, D.C. The son of Edith and Dr. Saul Schwartzbach; husband of Susan Elissa Schwartzbach; father of Elissa Jill Schwartzbach and Alan Nat Schwartzbach; step-father of Bruce Fagan, David and Roger Hall; brother of Bonnie Linda Sherman and Judy Ann Kipnis. He was an Army veteran and graduate of George Washington University School of Law. He was a respected attorney who practiced law until his nineties. He treasured his friends and family above all else. He was a fine man who lived a good life. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery and Prince George’s Hospice.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel