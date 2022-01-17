Schmaltz Brothers runs out of gas

A Potomac-based kosher food truck became the latest eatery to close due to complications caused by the pandemic. Schmaltz Bros. announced via their Instagram on Jan 12 that they are shutting down their food truck. Their website has gone blank.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been wonderful and we’re so grateful but operating during a pandemic has not been sustainable,” a representative from the company said.

Yehuda Malka and Chappall Gage launched the business back in June of 2020. They were operating out of Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah, and their truck operated across the Washington area.

Their website is currently down.