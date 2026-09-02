Schuster Takes Helm of Washington Jewish Week

I am thrilled to announce I have joined Mid-Atlantic Media as the new editor of Washington Jewish Week.

I am excited about the opportunity to build on the Washington Jewish Week’s proud history while helping shape its future. My vision is to be a publication that truly reflects the breadth, diversity and vitality of the DMV’s Jewish community, a place where readers from Gaithersburg and McLean to Logan Circle and Alexandria can see themselves and discover the stories of their neighbors, family and friends.

Whether you’re in Silver Spring or on Capitol Hill, we will have you covered. I’ve spent more than a decade chasing stories, asking questions and occasionally making people laugh with a notebook and a deadline. Along the way, I’ve covered everything from the House Intelligence Committee to the Maryland General Assembly. At Bloomberg and in TV news, I learned that good journalism starts with curiosity, listening and a willingness to ask tough questions. I look forward to meeting with members of our community, listening to their experiences and telling the stories that matter to them and to the community at-large.

We will work to deepen our engagement with our audience and create a publication that people turn to not only for news, but for connection, conversation and a stronger sense of community I am especially proud to be part of a publication with such a remarkable history, one that has served Washington’s Jewish community since 1930.

As Jews, I believe there will always be more that unites us than divides us. Whether Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, or somewhere in between, we are one people.

We may observe differently and hold different political views, but we share a deep history, culture, faith, and a greater responsibility to one another.

As the ‘Chosen ones,’ Jews are given a focus in life — To make the world better through tikkun olam — one mitzvah at a time. Through my own upbringing, I have had the privilege of exposure to various observance levels of Judaism, all of which have taught me the importance of community, of listening to people whose perspectives may differ from our own, and of telling the stories that might otherwise go unheard. I come to this publication not simply as the editor, but as someone who believes deeply in the power of Jewish journalism to inform, connect, challenge and strengthen our communities.

We are living through extraordinary and deeply troubling times. Antisemitism is no longer something we can dismiss as distant or isolated. It appears in hateful rhetoric online, on college campuses, in our communities, and on our streets. Jewish institutions and individuals continue to face threats simply because they are Jewish.

In 2025 the number of antisemitic incidents tracked by the ADL reached historically high levels. Yet even in the most difficult of times, we survive, we thrive, and mobilize.

As we enter a new year and reflect on where we have been, and where we want to go, we can choose to focus on what brings us together. For a moment, put aside at least the political arguments that too often divide us, and remember the things that connect us: our history, our traditions, our families, our food, our stories, our celebrations, and most importantly our faith.

We are not defined by a political party. We are not Democrats or Republicans first. We are Jews, chosen by God to repair the world.

We stand together. When our community is threatened, we recognize that threat as our own. And when we have the opportunity to help another Jew, we do it.

The darkness around us is real. But so is the light. We all have the ability to push back against it, with courage, compassion, community, and with love.

This new year, let’s remember all that we share. Let’s have each other’s backs. And let’s remember the importance of tikkun olam.

If you are experiencing antisemitism or feel unsafe because you are Jewish, we want to hear from you. As your community publications, we believe in shining a light on what is happening around us and holding those in positions of power accountable.

We are here. And we are listening.

Expect our future coverage to continue to focus on community and safety.

Shana Tova.

Am Yisrael Chai.