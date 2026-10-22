D’var Torah: Searching for Comfort, Meaning and Healing

Rabbi Tsurah August

This week’s Torah portion is Lech-Lecha: Genesis 12:1 — 17:27

“And Hashem said to Avram ‘Go forth from your Land, and the place of your birth, from your father’s house to the Land that I will show you. And I will make you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, and you will be a blessing.’”

The Torah is filled with “going forths” — from Adam and Eve, Cain, Noah and his family, Sarah, Yitzhak, Rivka, Jacob, Rachel, Leah, Moses and the Israelites — everyone.

Each of us has had to put one foot in front of the other and leave the “place” we came from.

I just came home from officiating at a funeral. The family had wonderful stories to share about their loved one. Tears, laughter, silence. So much love. And each one of them was held in the embrace of our rich Jewish funeral traditions. Rituals, teachings, chants, prayers, songs, poetry … to help them take their first step into their mourning process.

After each funeral, after shiva, each mourner must step on that path “to a land they do not know.” Even if they have been mourners before, each loss is unique. Each time we have to put one foot in front of the other and leave the “place” we came from into new territory.

That territory can be disorienting, heartbreaking, fearsome and exhausting. Our ancestors knew this, lived this — and created ways that show us how to go forth. How generous and wise of them to take their grief and transform it into practices that are containers for all the effects of grief that we experience, to bring comfort, meaning and healing to us. L’dor V’dor. One generation to the next.

They created a “map” for that shocking first year — from funeral to shiva, shloshim (the 30th day) and throughout the year: the daily practice of saying Kaddish, mourners’ minyanim, Yizkor, an unveiling, yahrzeit, life-cycle celebrations. All of these are opportunities for mourners to feel less isolated and receive the support of the community and Jewish tradition.

Growing up in the 1950s, my family wanted to assimilate into American culture. Live the “American Dream.” We knew we were Jewish, we belonged to a “temple,” went to services on holidays, had Passover Seders and loved the cultural aspects of Judaism. That was typical of my suburban neighborhood and was fine.

But when my father suddenly died at the age of 46, it wasn’t enough to pull us through the most devastating time in our lives. How I wish my family knew these traditions. But beyond the funeral (which as a child I was not allowed to attend) there was nothing. Just an empty road ahead, with no landmarks, no guides. I have spent my life — 80 years in — finding ways to heal from loss. Judaism has given me traditions and practices that have directed my path through the wilderness.

Many of the mourners I work with do not consider themselves “traditional” Jews, although they do keep many of the “traditions.” Traditional observances such as going to a mourners’ minyan at the synagogue or observing shiva in a traditional way does not bring them the comfort they need.

Fortunately, there are alternatives for non-Orthodox Jews — additional ways to observe the spirit of the practices, if not the particulars, ways that speak to their hearts and souls so that as they “go forth” they have the support to heal, make meaning of their lives and find fulfillment.

Today, I am so grateful for my teachers: my rabbis, my colleagues, my friends and clients who have shared their personal wisdom and the wisdom of our mourning traditions with me. I am grateful I can share this with others in my work, in my life and in our going forth together.

Rabbi Tsurah August has been a hospice and healthcare chaplain and grief counselor for over 25 years. She currently counsels mourners through her program TOUCHSTONES GRIEF SUPPORT: Your Partner for the First Year.