Selma Chubin, of Bethesda, passed away on March 30. She was 86. Selma graduated from Olney High School in 1953. After high school, she worked as a legal secretary and insurance company secretary in Philadelphia, until she gave birth to her first daughter. After the children were grown, Selma worked with her husband, Herb, in a couple of businesses and then found her calling in telephone sales, working for nearly 20 years at Lenox China in Langhorne, Pa. Selma was an active member of Shir Ami in Newtown, Pa., and a founding member of Congregation Kol Emet in Yardley, Pa. In 2014, Selma and Herb became adult b’nai mitzvah at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda, and Selma greatly enjoyed being a part of their chavurah at Beth El over the last several years. Selma is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Herbert Chubin; daughters, Marlene Chubin and Ellen Chubin Epstein; son-in-law, David Epstein; and beloved grandchildren, Max and Abigail Epstein.

