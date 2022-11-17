Selma Orenstein

By
-
-
0

Selma Orenstein, of Falls Church, passed away on Nov. 6. She was 103 and is survived by loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

