Editorial: Sen. Lindsey Graham, OB”M

The Jewish community has lost many friends in American public life over the generations. Few were as steadfast, as dependable, or as personally invested in the relationship between the United States and Israel as Sen. Lindsey Graham. His passing is not simply the loss of an influential senator. It is the loss of a trusted friend whose support never seemed contingent on political convenience or changing public opinion.

That loyalty was rooted in the man long before it became evident in the senator.

Graham’s life was shaped by hardship. He lost both of his parents while still a young man and postponed his own dreams to raise his younger sister. He worked his way through college and law school, served his country in the Air Force, and carried into public life a deep appreciation for duty, perseverance and personal responsibility. Those experiences forged a character marked by resilience, gratitude and an uncommon loyalty to the people he loved.

Those qualities found their fullest expression in two extraordinary friendships.

Together with Sens. John McCain and Joe Lieberman, Graham formed one of the Senate’s most remarkable partnerships. A Republican from South Carolina, a Republican war hero from Arizona and an Orthodox Jewish Democrat from Connecticut might have seemed an unlikely trio. Yet they shared a belief that America’s leadership mattered, that democracy deserved defending and that friendship transcended party labels. They challenged one another, laughed together, traveled together and stood together through some of the defining foreign policy debates of their generation.

After McCain’s death and, later, Lieberman’s passing, Graham spoke openly of the emptiness their absence left behind. He did not remember them primarily as political allies. He remembered them as brothers.

For American Jews, Graham’s friendship with Lieberman carried particular significance. It reflected a respect that crossed religious and political boundaries and demonstrated that enduring alliances are built on shared values rather than shared identities.

His support for Israel flowed naturally from those same convictions. Graham understood Israel not merely as a strategic ally but as a fellow democracy confronting threats few other nations are asked to endure. Whether the issue was military assistance, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Hamas terrorism, rising antisemitism or Israel’s legitimacy on the world stage, Graham’s voice was clear, consistent and unwavering. He stood with Israel in moments of celebration and in moments of profound crisis, never wavering because the political winds had shifted.

Like every public figure who served for decades, Lindsey Graham leaves behind a record that will be debated. Admirers and critics will revisit individual votes, alliances and political judgments. That is the nature of public service.

But there is another measure by which a life may be judged.

Jewish tradition places great value on remembering those who stood beside us in times of need and on expressing gratitude to those whose friendship proved genuine. Lindsey Graham earned that gratitude over a lifetime. He did not simply cast favorable votes or deliver supportive speeches. He showed up, again and again, when Israel needed friends and when the Jewish community sought principled voices in positions of influence.

Lindsey Graham served his country with conviction, his friends with unwavering loyalty, and the State of Israel with a commitment that will not be forgotten. May his memory be for a blessing.