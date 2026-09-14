On Sept. 5, Seth Morris passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the young age of 65. Beloved father of Avital and Yonatan Morris. He was a unique soul with a huge personality, a heart of gold, and a great sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, Avital and Yonatan Morris have decided to honor their dad by raising money for Keren Kayemeth, an organization that plants trees in Israel. This creates something living, growing, and rooted in a place Seth loved very much. The link to the GoFundMe is gofundme.com/f/memorial-tree-planting-for-seth-morris. Seth will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Services are entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.