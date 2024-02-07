Seymour Plave of Silver Spring, Md., and Oceanside, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 25. Educator, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Sy was the beloved husband of the late Matilda Tiby Plave; the loving father of Lee (the late Ilene) Plave and Mitchell (Brad) Plave; cherished grandfather of Aaron, Jennifer (Asif), Joshua (Kaitlin), Leah, and Stephanie (Conor); and the doting great-grandfather of Talia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society (mchumane.org) or Temple Avodah – Oceanside, N.Y. (avodah.org).