Seymour Shankman

Seymore Shankman, of Arlington, passed away on Aug. 22, at the age of 94. In recent years, he battled cancer. He and his wife, Lottie, lived for many years in Leisure World before moving to Northern Virginia to live with their sons.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lottie; sister, Claire Cady; sons, Jack (Teresa) and Gary (Lisa); grandchildren, Sarah (Riley) Swinehart, Laura (Britt) Evans, Jacob Shankman and Sam Shankman; and great-grandchildren, Allyson and Parker Swinehart and Bobby and Brooke Evans. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Great Washington Contract.

