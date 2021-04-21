Seymour Wengrovitz, 92, of Springfield, passed away on April 16. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Judith Kanarick Wengrovitz, and his brother Paul Wengrovitz. He is survived by his sons, Michael (Debbie), Phillip (Carolyn) and David (Anne) Wengrovitz; grandchildren, Steven (Dan), Dan (Julia), Lauren, Andrew and Austin Wengrovitz; and a great-granddaughter, Elise.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 2, 1929, to Oscar and Anna Wengrovitz, Sy grew up surrounded by family in his neighborhood of Brighton Beach. He attended Brooklyn Technical High School and graduated from City College in Manhattan in January 1951 with an engineering degree. Moving to Springfield in 1951, Sy spent many years working in the Army Engineer Research and Development Laboratories at Fort Belvoir as a civil engineer, where his work focused on the design and testing of military bridges. He also worked at the Pentagon and for FEMA.

After retiring from the federal government, Sy transferred his engineering skills to woodcarving, a hobby he started as a teenager. He specialized in carving folk musicians, Jewish religious figures, carousel horses, wood mosaics and life-like items of clothing. He received recognition in national and local juried art exhibitions and gallery shows, often alongside the watercolor paintings of his wife, and was active for many years with the Northern Virginia Carvers, the Art League (Alexandria), Springfield Art Guild and the American Wood Carvers Association. Donations can be made to Agudas Achim Congregation in Alexandria and the Springfield Art Guild. Jefferson Funeral Chapel.