Tashlich and Reverse Tashlich

Shaare Tefila and Columbia Jewish Congregation cast away sins in the rain

Shaare Tefila Tashlich 1 of 3

Tashlich is the new year ritual of symbolically casting off sins in the form of breadcrumbs into flowing water. Generally it’s done in a stream or lake. On Sunday, members of Shaare Tefila and Columbia Jewish Congregation found water being cast onto them as the aftereffects of Hurricane Ian drenched the Washington area.

Members of Shaare Tefila, in Olney, stayed close to the synagogue building, holding a service, including blasts from the shofar, near the storm pond.

Columbia Jewish Congregation conducted a reverse Tashlich, a cleanup of Talbotts Springs stream in Columbia, pulling trash from the water, which on that day seemed to be everywhere.

Columbia Jewish Congregation Reverse Tashlich 1 of 2