Shari Schuman

On Feb. 5, Shari Vogel Schuman passed away surrounded by family.

She was the beloved mother of Jacob Schuman; the devoted daughter of Joan and Arnold Vogel, (formerly of Longmeadow, Massachusetts and currently residing in New Jersey); and the loving sister of Melanie Vogel Sadok (Daniel) and Tracy Vogel Dau.

Shari was a cherished aunt to Zachary and Jesse Sadok; Olivia, Emily and Andrew Dau; Jenna, Elise and Andrew Prosen; and Abby and Jason Weintraub. She is also survived by Jonathan Schuman, along with many cousins and friends whom she deeply loved. Shari grew up in Longmeadow, Massachusetts where she tap danced her way through her childhood. She then went on to Penn State, and then got her master’s degree at UMass in public health. A true fighter, Shari lived with extraordinary strength, generosity and compassion. She gave selflessly of her time and energy, always placing the needs of others before her own. Bright, intuitive and deeply empathetic, she instinctively understood those around her, offering unwavering support, understanding and love. She was a fierce advocate for those she cared about and leaves behind a legacy of kindness, devotion and deep humanity.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.