Sharlene Quinter, 81, of Potomac, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, at her residence at Brookdale Potomac. Born Aug. 12, 1945, in Washington, D.C., daughter of William Antone and Elizabeth (Smith) Antone. She was raised and adopted by Darrell Walker. Sharlene graduated from Lee High School where she met the love of her life, David Quinter. They were married on Oct. 27, 1962. She was a loving mother, homemaker, an artist and an entrepreneur. She retired from Marietta OBGYN in 2012.

Sharlene is survived by her devoted husband, David, beloved daughters and son-in-law: Dawn and Robert Haney of Bedford, Kentucky, and Sheryl Quinter of Silver Spring, Maryland; her loving sisters, Jacquline Stamates, of Penhook, VA, Gloria (David) Millush of Hampstead, NC, and Teresa (Roy) Brannon of Land O’Lakes, Florida; cherished grandchildren Daniel (Hannah) Haney, Brian (Kali) Haney, Aaron Haney and Lauren Haney. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharlene’s life was a testament to love, laughter and devotion. Her joyful spirit was evident to all who knew her. Sharlene loved entertaining and spending time with family and friends. She spent her free time decorating, gardening and bird-watching. She traveled the world with David and was always planning their next trip. She had a wide social circle and a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. All services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.