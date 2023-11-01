Sharon Kurland Hellman of Potomac, Md., passed away on Oct. 26 very quietly in the presence of family as if she just went to sleep. Born to Bertram and Mildred Kurland in Newark, NJ on March 28, 1948. Sharon is predeceased by her parents and her younger sister, Dr. Amy Dorn of Orlando, Fl. She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Stephen, along with two children, Alyson Hellman Cohen (Jared Cohen) and Daniel Mayer Hellman (Brianne Hellman), along with three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Sharon was a clinical psychologist in Rockville, Md. She was a bright, spirited helper woman for most of her years and was instrumental in the establishment of JCADA here in Montgomery County. Expressions of condolence can be made via donations to her synagogue, Adat Shalom.