Sharon Rose Feldman of Chicago, Ill, and formerly of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on Oct. 21. Cherished daughter of Doreen and the late Leonard Feldman; beloved sister of Michael (Andrea) Feldman and Jono Feldman; and loving aunt of Benjamin and Zachary Feldman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Illinois (plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-illinois).

