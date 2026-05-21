D’var Torah: Shavuot — On Ruth and Gemilut Hasadim

By Rabbi Neil Tow

Like so many of us, I love reading books. I enjoy the way the characters’ actions help us learn deeper meanings not only about their world, but also our own daily lives and the world we live in.

As Jews, we are blessed that on most of our major Jewish holidays, our tradition assigns us a special holy text that helps us better connect to the theme of the day. For example, on Passover we read Song of Songs, Lamentations on Tisha B’Av, Kohelet/Ecclesiastes on Sukkot and Esther for Purim. On Shavuot, we will read the Book of Ruth, celebrating Naomi choosing to join the people and God of her mother-in-law during an especially challenging time. Moreover, we see how the kindness of her mother-in-law’s people as well as her kind-heartedness toward her brokenhearted bitter mother-in-law shine bright in their darkness.

Ruth does not mention the Shavuot holiday, the giving of Torah at Sinai and most critically does not mention traditional Shavuot cheesecake. Instead, it focuses on the people, and the way they embrace each other and God during a challenging time instead of turning against each other. Notable gemilut hasadim, acts of loving kindness, are seen in Ruth’s loyalty to Naomi by following her home, bringing her food from the field and sharing her son. Boaz shows kindness by protecting Ruth, offering her water, later giving her six measures of barley to share with Naomi and by arranging for the first redeemer to abdicate. During these times of tension, toxic polarization, anti-Jewish hate and instability, Rabbi Isaiah Muskat’s perspective on Ruth provides a fundamental lesson and light for our time, centering on the mitzvah of gemilut hasadim. He teaches: “Quoting the Yalkut Shimoni, ‘Rabbi Zemira said: This book [Ruth] does not contain [teachings on] purity and impurity or what’s permitted and forbidden — Why then was it written? To teach us the reward of those who do acts of loving kindness.’” This is the reason we read it on Shavuot, the day of the giving of the Torah, to suggest that Torah alone — without acts of loving kindness — is not sufficient.”

Rabbi Muskat’s teaching here represents a wider school of thought that compassion, thoughtfulness, selflessness and generosity complement and expand our potential to bring holiness and blessing to the world. Without action the Torah could be seen as just another book that we read. However, it is the way that we live according to our interpretation of the Torah, especially how we share its acts of loving-kindness with all of God’s creations, that maintain its centrality and holiness.

Furthermore, as our prophets teach us, if we do not create a world of kindness, then our prayers and festivals are no longer pleasing to God unless we, “learn to do good, devote yourselves to justice, aid the wronged, uphold the rights of the orphan, [and] defend the cause of the widow.” (Isaiah 1:15)

The emphasis on seeking out hesed opportunities, particularly at this time of year, is significant when kids will soon go to camp, people will travel, and with school out and the summer mindset our communities may be less connected. And so, this Shavuot season, let’s make hesed our lens to keep the kindness flowing through the summer and into the fall holiday season. Where there is impatience, let us bring compassion. Where there is loneliness, let us be the warm and inclusive presence. Where there is hunger, let us share with others the way Boaz shares with Ruth and Naomi. Where our people are suffering, let us be a voice to advocate on their behalf.

God gives the Torah to our ancestors and Ruth lives its lessons to instruct us in the Torah’s ways, especially about sharing kindness to others. What stories will we write, or be written, about our act of loving kindness, gemilut hasadim, this Shavuot season and on our Jewish journeys to honor Ruth’s compassionate legacy?

Rabbi Neil Tow is the rabbi of Congregation Sha’are Shalom in Leesburg, Virginia.