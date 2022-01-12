Sheila Ann Myers

Sheila Myers, of Columbia, died on Jan. 4. Beloved wife of the late Israel Myers. Devoted sister of Douglas (Carole) Orgel and Karyn (the late Ron) Smith. Loving mother of Shelley (Todd) Engel and Beth (Terry Kleeman) Carchman. Cherished grandmother of Randi (Richard) Leshin, Jayme (Justin) Boling and Maxwell (Jennifer) and Ian (Marina) Carchman. Cherished great-grandmother of Landon and Ilan Leshin, Piper and Dax Boling, and Theodore and Benjamin Carchman. Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.