Sheila Mirsky Rosenblum, died peacefully of natural causes in the presence of her beloved family of Dec. 10. She was 85. Daughter of Rev. Irving and Clara Mirsky, she was the beloved wife of 67 years to Rabbi Herbert Rosenblum as they served communities in Long Island, Boston and Pennsylvania. She was the adored mother of Tamar (Philip) Warburg and Varda (David) Makovsky; and devoted grandmother of Tali Warburg Goldstein, Maya Warburg and Jonathan, Joshua and Elliana Makovsky.

Sheila was the founder of Rosenblum and Associates, a sociological research company, and co-authored “Stability and Change: Innovation in an Educational Context,” with Karen Seashore Louis. Contributions may be made to jssa.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.