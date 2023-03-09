On Feb. 27, Sheila Nathanson Lockshin, of Rockville, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 81. Sheila was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 30, 1941, to Ethel and Fred Nathanson. She was the family matriarch and beloved 3rd grade teacher at the Landon School for 20 years.

Beloved wife of Dr. Norman Lockshin; cherished mother of Steven (Allison) Lockshin, Arlyn (Maurice) Amsellem, Benjamin (Courtenay) Lockshin and Alexis (Harrison) Gyurko; loving grandmother of Ethan, Jeremy, Rachel, Michael, Cori, Noa, Evelyn, Grant, Will and Dean; devoted sister of Nancy (the late Bill) Hart, Joanie (Rick) Rivitz and Marilyn (Larry) Levy. Contributions may be made to Friends of the Library Montgomery County (folmc.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.