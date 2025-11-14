On Nov. 12, Sheldon Blecher of Rockville, Maryland.

Beloved husband of the late Sandra Blecher, devoted father of Debbie Heibein (Paul) Rankin and Nina Blecher (Mark Shuster) loving brother of Niles (Carol) Blecher and the late Ronald Blecher (Nancy Davis) and:

Cherished grandfather of Joshua (Rachel) Heibein, Cassie (Kishan) Gajera, Natalie (Brad) Lugo and Alana (Andrew) Whipp. Cherished great grandfather of Avery, Hayley, Eloise, Sloane, Sabrina, Hugh, Lucy, Kai and Alessandra. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Sheldon was born in Brooklyn, New York, but lived in Montgomery County, Maryland, most of his life. He worked as a project manager for various government agencies including NASA, BLS and HUD. He spent a lifetime lifting others up, often hiring people from other countries and helping them become U.S. citizens. Known for a genuine curiosity about every person he met, he made people feel seen, heard and valued. Sheldon’s life was wonderfully quirky — full of unexpected travel, offbeat humor and a fearless embrace of being exactly who was.

Sheldon valued his friends tremendously, always being there when they needed him. But he valued his family more than anything. While, tragically, his wife passed away at a very young age, he bragged that all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren lived within an hour of his home and he treasured his relationships with all of them.

Sheldon helped countless people, often quietly and without fanfare, and his compassion left a lasting mark on the community. Sheldon will be remembered for his big heart, his delight in the unusual and the joy he brought into the lives of so many.